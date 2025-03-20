Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Killbill Society’ draws inspiration from Angelina Jolie’s life

National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming Bengali film Killbill Society draws inspiration from the life of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, he confirmed on Thursday.

Jolie, in a 2003 interview with The Face magazine, revealed that at 22, she had considered ending her life in an unconventional manner — by hiring a hitman.

The then 27-year-old actress stated that she did not want her death to be perceived as suicide, fearing the emotional burden it would place on her loved ones, particularly her mother.

“As insane as it sounds, I think a lot of people consider suicide when they’re young,” Jolie said in the interview.

To avoid guilt among her family members, she devised a plan where her death would appear to be a random act of violence rather than self-inflicted. She even began withdrawing small sums of money to pay the assassin.

However, in an unexpected twist, the hitman urged her to reconsider. “He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months,” Jolie recalled.

That time she got to reassess her situation ultimately led her to abandon the plan and go on to become a Hollywood icon.

“For the conspiracy theorists, this real life incident is the genesis of #KillbillSociety. So sit back, relax and enjoy the music,” Srijit wrote on X Thursday.

Set to release on April 11, Killbill Society is a sequel to Srijit’s 2012 film Hemlock Society.

Killbill Society will see Parambrata Chattopadhyay reprising his role as Ananda Kar from Hemlock Society. However, he has taken on the moniker of Mrityunjoy in this sequel. Koushani Mukherjee plays the role of Poorna, a young woman who wants to end her life. The film also features Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen, and Anindya Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Killbill Society will be Koushani’s first collaboration with Srijit.

On Wednesday, the makers released the first song from the film. Titled Nei Tui Aager Moto, the song composed by Anupam Roy is sung by Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury.