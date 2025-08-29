Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Jawto Kando Kathmandute’ to release this Durga Puja; first teaser out

Five years after wrapping production, Srijit Mukherji’s long-awaited Feluda Pherot: Jawto Kando Kathmandute is finally set for release on Addatimes this Durga Puja. The director shared an announcement teaser for the upcoming show on Friday.

The series stars Tota Roy Choudhury as Feluda, with Anirban Chakrabarti returning as Jatayu and Kalpan Mitra reprising his role as Topse. The new season also introduces Kharaj Mukherjee as Maganlal Meghraj, one of Ray’s most memorable villains.

The one-minute-21-second video begins with Srijit saying, “After solving various mysteries across India, it’s time to tackle the nemesis.” Tota interrupts him, saying, “You are trying to bring the curtains down before the final chapter.”

Anirban and Kalpan enter the frame next as the group announces that the second season of Feluda Pherot will drop on Addatimes this Durga Puja.

A montage of scenes from Jawto Kando Kathmandute follows.

Jawto Kando Kathmandute is the second season of Mukherji’s Feluda Pherot series on Addatimes, which debuted in 2019 with Chinnomostar Obhishaap.

The announcement comes months after the release of Mukherji’s other Feluda adaptation, Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr, which premiered on Hoichoi on December 20, 2024. That series was the second instalment of Hoichoi’s Feludar Goyendagiri after Darjeeling Jawmjawmat (2022).

Mukherji had earlier revealed that Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr would be his final directorial venture in the Feluda universe across OTT platforms. Kamaleshwar Mukherjee is adapting Royal Bengal Rahasya for the third season of Hoichoi’s Feludar Goyendagiri with Tota, Anirban and Kalpan as the iconic trio.