Srijit Mukherji breaks silence post-hospitalisation with humorous tweet, assures fans of recovery

In a characteristically humorous tweet on Sunday, Srijit Mukherji shared an update about his health for the first time since he was hospitalised on Saturday. The National Award-winning filmmaker informed fans that he has been diagnosed with “abnormally thick arterial walls”.

“Thank you all for the prayers and good wishes — my currently diagnosed abnormally thick arterial walls are overwhelmed by the graffiti of your love. May the blood thinning medication never dilute this deluge of concern,” Mukherji wrote on social media on Sunday.

“P.S Okay Chicken...let us start afresh. We can make this relationship work,” the 47-year-old filmmaker added, assuring fans of his improving condition, while adding a touch of humour.

Mukherji was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday after he experienced breathing difficulties and mild chest pain. Doctors have since confirmed that his condition is stable.

The health scare comes just days after Mukherji’s latest release, Killbill Society, opened to strong box-office numbers and enthusiastic audience response. The romantic satire, which hit theatres on April 10, stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee in lead roles.

Mukherji’s next film, Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, is slated to go on floors in June. Television actor Dibyajyoti Dutta will play the role of 15th-century spiritual reformer Shree Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in the upcoming film. Subhashree Ganguly is set to play the legendary stage performer Nati Binodini. Indraneil Sengupta and Ishaa Saha will also feature in pivotal roles.