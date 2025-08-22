‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’ teaser: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa play an estranged couple

Actor Harshvardhan Rane plays a man deeply in love with his estranged wife (played by Sonam Bajwa) in the teaser of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, dropped by the makers on Friday.

The one-minute-40-second-long clip suggests that Rane and Bajwa’s characters were once married. However, the lovers have now split, and turned rivals. The teaser also hints at a political rivalry.

In the teaser, Bajwa warns Rane that his passion will one day destroy him while Rane forbids Bajwa to shed tears even when he dies. The video ends on a cliffhanger with someone attacking Rane’s character with a sword.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat is set to hit theatres on October 21. The film is written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Sheikh.

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat will clash with other big releases at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama is also set to release in theatres during Diwali. Additionally, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Anurag Basu, is eyeing a Diwali release this year.

Rane was last seen in Sanjay Gupta-directed Miranda Murders. Bajwa’s last big screen outing, on the other hand, was Housefull 5 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri and Jacqueline Fernandez. She also has A. Harsha’s Baaghi 4, fronted by Tiger Shroff, in the pipeline.