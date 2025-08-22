MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Materialists’ OTT release: When and where to watch Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans-led romance drama

Directed by Celine Song, the film also stars Zoe Winters, Dasha Nekrasova and Louisa Jacobson

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.08.25, 06:53 PM
A poster of ‘Materialists’

A poster of ‘Materialists’ File Picture

Filmmaker Celine Song’s latest directorial venture Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, will be available to stream on Netflix from September 13.

Set in New York City, Materialists follows Lucy (Dakota Johnson), an ambitious matchmaker who finds herself torn between two vastly different men — Harry (Pedro Pascal), a wealthy bachelor with effortless charm, and John (Chris Evans), her struggling actor-ex trying to make amends.

Netflix

Also starring Zoe Winters, Dasha Nekrasova and Louisa Jacobson, Materialists is produced by Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films, alongside David Hinojosa of 2AM Studios.

Song made her directorial debut with the 2023 drama Past Lives. Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, the film bagged nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

Released theatrically on June 13, Materialists marks Song’s second directorial venture. The film earned USD 70.3 million worldwide, according to industry data-tracking platform Box Office Mojo.

On the work front, Johnson has the psychological thriller Verity in the pipeline. While Pascal has Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) in the pipeline, Evans will next be seen in the action adventure film Sacrifice.

Materialists Dakota Johnson Pedro Pascal Chris Evans Celine Song
