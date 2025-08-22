Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Dhumketu’ starring Dev-Subhashree crosses Rs 15-crore mark in eight days

Kaushik Ganguly’s Dhumketu, starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in the lead roles, has crossed the Rs 15-crore mark at the box office at the end of eight days in theatres, as per the makers.

Dhumketu earned Rs 2.18 crore nett on Thursday, the highest ever opening for a Bengali film, and went on to earn Rs 3.08 crore nett on Friday, the highest single-day collection ever by a Bengali film, as per Dev’s production banner, Dev Entertainment Ventures.

Dhumketu crossed the Rs 10-crore mark at the box office on Day 4 of its theatrical run. At the end of its extended first week in theatres, the film has earned Rs 15.24 crore nett.

Taking to social media on Friday, the official handle of Dev Entertainment Ventures wrote, “The Audience made it possible – 15.24 CR and still Flying HIGH! Thank YOU for the BLOCKBUSTER Journey”.

After being shelved for almost a decade following a fallout between its co-producers — Dev and Rana Sarkar — Dhumketu hit theatres in West Bengal on August 14.

Also featuring Rudrani Ghosh, Dulal Roy, Alokananda Roy, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Dhumketu clashed with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.

After its successful first week in West Bengal-based theatres, Dhumketu released in cinemas across India on August 22.