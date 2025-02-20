A cherished memory: Srijit Mukherji and 'Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei' team gets together for a picnic

The sun shone brightly over Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa, casting a golden hue over the sprawling greens as the cast and crew of Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei arrived for a well-earned day of leisure. The air was filled with laughter and excited chatter as familiar faces reunited, their spirits high after months of working together on the intense legal thriller.

A spacious bungalow had been reserved exclusively for the gathering, its verandah offering a perfect view of the lush surroundings. Dressed in comfortable, casual attire, the director, and the cast — Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anirban Chakrabarti, Ananya Chatterjee, Rahul Banerjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mullick, Ritwick Chakraborty and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay — mingled freely, slipping into easy camaraderie.

The highlight of the afternoon was a friendly game of cricket — crew members squaring off against the cast. The match began with great energy, and Parambrata was in spectacular form, displaying remarkable agility on the field. Whether sprinting between wickets or executing precise shots, he played like a man on a mission, much to the delight of his teammates. As the first round concluded with a narrow margin, Parambrata, fired up and unwilling to let the game end so soon, demanded a “best of three” challenge, much to the amusement of all.

Srijit Mukherji, ever the sportsman, took charge, leading his team with infectious enthusiasm. His tactical decisions kept the game engaging, ensuring every player had a role to play. Meanwhile, Kanchan Mullick, stationed on the sidelines, kept the crowd entertained with his hilarious commentary. His witty one-liners and exaggerated descriptions of the players’ performances had everyone in splits, making it just as much a comedy show as a cricket match.

Talking about sports and films coming together at the picnic, two of his greatest passions, Parambrata said, “I usually play football; it’s my favourite sport. But I also enjoy cricket because I can play it for longer. With football, I get exhausted within 15-20 minutes. This whole experience, from shooting to promotions, has been really fun, especially since we’ve done it in such unconventional locations.”

Following the match, a Bollywood quiz added to the merriment. Teams battled over trivia spanning decades of Indian cinema, with Anirban Chakrabarti proving to be an unexpected reservoir of film knowledge. Laughter erupted as players argued good-naturedly over answers, each determined to outwit the other.

As the afternoon stretched into a lazy, golden-hued evening, the group gathered around for a sumptuous Bengali lunch, curated by Lost & Rare Recipes. The spread was a feast for the senses — delicate doi maach, a rich chingri preparation, fragrant rice, and a variety of traditional delights that evoked nostalgia and home-cooked warmth.

Channelling denim power, Sauraseni Maitra shared, “Picnics have been such an integral part of growing up — whether with cousins, family, or friends. Today brings back so much nostalgia. Growing up with brothers, I often played gully cricket. Today reminded me just how much agility and strength the game truly requires.”

Director Srijit Mukherji summed up the essence of the event, saying, “Since the shoot itself felt like a picnic, the promotions had to be one too! So many old friends, colleagues, and an incredible ensemble cast came together for this film. What better way to celebrate than with a picnic? Bonde-luchi, and deem sheddo for breakfast, followed by meethe roddur (warm winter sunshine), cricket, and a delicious lunch of pathar mangsho, bhat, and mishti. What more does a Bengali need?”

Amidst shared stories, teasing, and the gentle clink of glasses, the day unfolded like a cherished memory in the making. It was a rare moment away from the hustle of film sets — a day of simplicity, warmth, and bonds strengthened over good food and laughter. As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting an amber glow over the retreat, it was clear that this picnic would be spoken of fondly for years to come.