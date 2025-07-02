‘Squid Game’ Season 3 breaks records by debuting at No. 1 globally on Netflix

Squid Game Season 3 has debuted at No. 1 position in all available countries on Netflix following its June 27 release, making history as the first show to achieve the feat in its premiere week, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Squid Game is the #1 show in the world, making history as the first Netflix series to debut No. 1 in every available country,” Netflix wrote alongside a poster of the series on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just three days, Season 3 of Squid Game amassed 60.1 million views, breaking the record for most views garnered by a show in that time frame.

Both the previous seasons of Squid Game also made it to the Top 10 in Netflix’s non-English TV list last week, with Season 2 coming in at No. 3 (2.8 million views) and Season 1 at No. 6 (1.7 million views).

In Season 3, revenge took centre stage amid unexpected twists during one last attempt by Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun to rescue all contestants from the deadly games.

Squid Game Season 1 introduced viewers to K-drama’s deadly game, where citizens were forced to gamble their lives. It went on to become Netflix’s most-watched series, with a record 1.65 billion views in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021 release.

Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys and the first to win for a non-English show. Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian to win an Emmy for directing a drama series.

Squid Game Season 2, released on December 26, 2024, topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views upon its December 26 debut, ranking No. 1 in 92 countries and breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.