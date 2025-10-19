Squid Game ‘Front Man’ Lee Byung-hun meets Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Pleased to be with talented people’

After Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun, posted pictures with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on the sidelines of Joy Forum in Riyadh.

Byng-hun, who played the antagonist Front Man in the Korean series, dropped pictures with the delegates who attended the event in Saudi Arabia.

“Pleasure to be with all these talented people,” the 55-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

Fans flooded the comments section to share their excitement after seeing the global icons sharing a frame together. “Lee Byung Hun + Lee Jung Jae + Shah Rukh Khan, I'm going crazy,” wrote one fan in the comment section.

Another comment reads, “SRK - LBH together wasn’t in my bingo card.” Both Shah Rukh and Lee Byung-hun looked dapper in black ensembles.

The Korean actor also posted pictures with YouTube MrBeast.

Byung-hun and Jung-jae attended the event along with South Korean filmmaker Yoon Je-kyun. They had a special session at the forum on October 16 and 17 with podcaster Mohammed Islam.

Meanwhile, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan recently appeared together at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, where they discussed their careers in the Hindi film industry.

A video from the event, now circulating online, shows Shah Rukh calling Salman his family.

Lee Byung-hun was recently seen in Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice. He was also the voiceover artist of Gwi-Ma, the king of demons, in Netflix’s popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and will next appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand.