Four different ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailers to be unveiled at ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ screening: Report

Four different trailers for Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday are set to be unveiled during the theatrical screening of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, as per reports.

Disney plans to release four Doomsday trailers over the next four weeks, with each trailer enjoying a rollout for seven days, as per a report by US-based entertainment magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Marvel Studios was yet to make an official announcement about the trailers at the time this report was published.

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on 18 December, 2026.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that each of the four trailers will be based on one specific superhero team — The Avengers, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, The X-Men.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the four superhero teams for the first time, was previously slated to release on 1 May, 2026. Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, will hit theatres on 17 December, 2027, instead of the previously-set 7 May, 2027 date, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as villain Vincent Van Doom, aka Dr Doom, in Doomsday.

Cameron’s Sci-fi epic Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the Avatar film franchise, which stars Zoe Saldaña, Oona Chaplin, Miles Quaritch and Sam Worthington.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated to hit screens on December 19.