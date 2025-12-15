Manju Warrier breaks silence on ex-husband Dileep’s acquittal in 2017 sexual assault case

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has broken silence on ex-husband Dileep’s acquittal in a 2017 sexual assault case, arguing that justice for the survivor remains “incomplete”.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court last week acquitted actor-producer Dileep while convicting six other accused in the case.

In a statement shared on Instagram nearly a week after the verdict, Warrier said that while she respects the judiciary, accountability in the case remains unfinished.

“I have utmost respect for the Honorable Court. But in this case, justice for the survivor is still incomplete. Only those who committed the crime have been punished. The mind that planned and enabled this heinous act, whoever that is, still walks free, and that is terrifying. Justice will be complete only when everyone behind this crime is held accountable. This is not just for one survivor. This is for every girl, every woman, every human being who deserves to walk with courage, heads held high, without fear in their workplaces, on the streets, and in life. With her. Then, now, and always,” Warrier wrote.

Addressing the media soon after the verdict, Dileep had claimed he had been falsely implicated as part of a deliberate conspiracy to destroy his career and reputation.

According to a PTI report, Dileep alleged there was a “real conspiracy” behind the case. “It was done to destroy my career, image, and life in society,” he told reporters after the court cleared him following a years-long legal battle.

The case dates back to February 17, 2017, when the survivor was assaulted after miscreants forcibly entered the car she was travelling in and held it under their control for nearly two hours.