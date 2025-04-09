‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong Su sentenced to one-year imprisonment in sexual assault case

South Korean actor O Yeong Su, who rose to global prominence as Player 001 in Netflix's Squid Game, has been sentenced to one year in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault, according to South Korean media reports.

The allegations against O date back to 2017, when he was accused of forcibly hugging and kissing a woman near his residence. While he initially received an eight-month prison term with a two-year probation, the latest ruling has reportedly increased his sentence to one year of imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 80-year-old actor had been fighting the charges in an appeal trial, maintaining his innocence throughout.

The final verdict in the appeal case is scheduled to be announced on June 3.

As per Korean media outlets, during the appeal hearing on April 3, the prosecution characterised the veteran actor, who has spent nearly five decades in theatre, as someone who “sexually harassed a powerless junior member of the theatre troupe”.

Prosecutors added that the victim had been living in fear “both at work and in daily life” since the incidents occurred. They also criticised O Yeong Su’s remarks following the accusations, quoting him as saying, “I did it with the heart of a father,” and argued that such statements only caused further harm instead of offering any form of apology.

The prosecution emphasised the consistency in the actor’s statements since the beginning of the investigation, stating this added to their credibility. They requested a one-year sentence not only to support the victim’s recovery but also to deter similar crimes in the future.

O Yeong Su’s legal team, however, refuted all charges. They contended that the case rested solely on the victim’s account, claiming her testimony “lacks specificity, consistency and logical coherence”.

His lawyers also pointed to the timing of the allegations, suggesting that O Yeong Su responded formally only to avoid controversy that might affect Squid Game, which had just propelled him to international stardom.

O Yeong Su made history as the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe for his role in Squid Game, earning acclaim for his portrayal of the frail and enigmatic Oh Il Nam on the Netflix show.