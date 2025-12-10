HBO sets January premiere date for Season 2 of Emmy-winning medical drama ‘The Pitt’

HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt will return for a second season on 8 January, 2026, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The new season will once again unfold in real time across a single 15-hour emergency room shift, this time set on the Fourth of July.

Noah Wyle reprises his role as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, alongside Laëtitia Hollard as Emma, Lucas Iverson as James, Gerran Howell as Dr. Dennis Whitaker, Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos.

Season 2 also introduces Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, a new attending physician at the Pitt who previously worked with Mel (Taylor Dearden) and Samira (Supriya Ganesh).

The Pitt emerged as a breakout hit for HBO Max when it premiered in January this year, drawing praise for its portrayal of post-COVID working conditions faced by medical professionals. Set in a fictional Pittsburgh emergency room, each season spans 15 episodes, with each episode covering one hour of a continuous shift.

The series averaged nearly 20 million global viewers per episode and went on to win five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. Wyle, Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy also earned acting wins.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, cast members shared details about character developments in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Isa Briones and Patrick Ball discussed the evolving dynamic between Dr. Trinity Santos and senior resident Dr. Frank Langdon, whose relationship was left strained at the end of Season 1.

Set roughly 10 months after the Season 1 finale, the new season reflects that passage of time. Ball said Langdon has undergone significant change during that period.

“He's been forced to grow up in a lot of ways over these last 10 months. He's stepping back into this workplace of much trauma and much baggage. He's having to look his mentor, Robby, in the eye after having said some pretty nasty things to him - out of desperation, I think - at the end of season 1,” he said.

“Langdon represents somebody who's actually gone off and done the work and faced their demons and done the therapeutic process and come back clear-headed and clear-hearted,” Wyle added.