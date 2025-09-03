‘Can be slightly intimidating’: Tom Holland on living with ADHD and dyslexia

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has opened up about living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia, while staying committed to his acting career.

“I have ADHD and I’m dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating. And sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character,” the 29-year-old actor said during a recent interaction with the US media.

“So any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes that might be in an instruction manual or might not be in an instruction manual, just promotes healthy creativity,” he added.

“And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better,” Holland told IGN.

Holland, who stars in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, also spoke about the rewarding and challenging aspects of working on the project, telling Agence France-Presse that the film has the best script he ever read.

Holland plays Telemachus, the son of the legendary hero Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, in the film.

When asked about working with Nolan, the actor added, “He knows what he wants… but it is not an environment where you can’t pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways.”

The star-studded ensemble of The Odyssey also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.

The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026. Tom returns as Spider-Man in Brand New Day, scheduled to release in theatres on July 31, 2026.