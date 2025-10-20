Diwali box office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ trumps Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ in advance booking

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma has taken a clear lead over Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in the Diwali advance booking race, as per trade figures.

Part of Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma — also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui — will hit theatres on October 21. Despite a lukewarm start, the film’s bookings have picked up pace, earning Rs 3.43 crore gross from pre-sales (Rs 7.39 crore gross from block bookings).

Thamma has sold 1,21,086 tickets so far for 12,435 shows, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The film follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a historian who accidentally awakens Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), an ancient vampire king, and falls for Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious vampire.

Among the states, Maharashtra (Rs 1.58 crore gross) has the highest contribution to Thamma’s pre sales, followed by Delhi (Rs 1.33 crore gross), Gujarat (Rs 61.55 lakh gross), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 58.3 crore gross) and Karnataka (Rs 52.55 crore gross).

In comparison, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is struggling to gain traction at the box office. The A-rated love story has managed to sell only 46,840 tickets so far for 4,721 shows, earning around Rs 1.28 crore gross in advance sales (Rs 2.58 crore gross with blocked seats).

Maharashtra has contributed the largest share for the film’s pre-sales with a revenue of Rs 43.51 lakh gross.

Harshvardhan Rane plays a man deeply in love with his estranged wife (played by Sonam Bajwa) in the film. In the teaser, Bajwa warns Rane that his passion will one day destroy him, while Rane forbids Bajwa to shed tears even when he dies.