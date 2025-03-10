MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
South Korean singer, songwriter Wheesung found dead at his home in northern Seoul

Wheesung made his debut in 2002 and rose to prominence as a ballad and R&B singer with songs such as 'Insomnia', 'Can't We', and 'With Me'

PTI Published 10.03.25, 07:53 PM
Wheesung

Wheesung Wikipedia

South Korean singer and songwriter Wheesung was found dead at his home in northern Seoul, police said on Monday. He was 43.

According to local entertainment website Soompi, the police and fire authorities arrived at the singer's house at 6.29 pm KST (2.59 pm IST) after receiving a report from his family.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of death of the artist, whose full name was Choi Whee-sung, the report further stated.

Also Read

Wheesung's talent agency, Tajoy Entertainment, also issued a statement confirming his death.

"We are deeply sorry to share such heartbreaking and tragic news. On March 10, our beloved artist Wheesung passed away. He was found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home in Seoul and was subsequently pronounced deceased.

"The sudden loss has left his family, fellow artists at Tajoy Entertainment, and our entire staff in profound grief. It pains us deeply to deliver this devastating news to the fans who have always supported and loved Wheesung. We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers so that he may rest peacefully," it said in the statement.

The agency also asked people to steer clear of "unverified rumours or speculative reports out of respect for his bereaved family".

Wheesung made his debut in 2002 and rose to prominence as a ballad and R&B singer with songs such as "Insomnia", "Can't We", and "With Me".

According to reports, he was scheduled to hold a concert alongside fellow ballad singer KCM in Daegu on March 15.

Last month, Korean actor Kim Sae-ron, known for her roles in films such as "A Brand New Life" and "The Man from Nowhere," was also found dead at her home in Seoul.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

