After facing backlash for playing cricket in underpants, Tiger Shroff gets shirtless again

The 35-year-old actor recently wrapped shooting for A. Harsha-directed ‘Baaghi 4’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.07.25, 05:04 PM
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff Instagram/ @tigerjackieshroff

After facing backlash from social media users over a video of him playing cricket in underpants, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has now posted a video of him playing pool shirtless.

However, instead of appearing on camera in underpants, he opted for mustard yellow track pants this time.

“I guess I'm pretty good at this, too,” the 35-year-old actor wrote alongside the video.

Last month, the actor found himself at the centre of online trolling after he posted a video in which he was playing cricket in nothing but a pair of black underpants. While some social media users took a dig at his sartorial choices, others sarcastically pointed out that a girl would face flak for doing the same.

While a netizen wrote, “Is this what the modern Indian man wants to be? Almost naked in public? He is someone’s future husband and father. This is what happens when men are given too much freedom,” another post reads, “Fatherless behaviour. Someone’s future husband. Nobody will marry him. Getting views by showing nudity. Is this what the modern Indian man wants to be? No sense of decency.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff recently wrapped shooting for A. Harsha-directed ‘Baaghi 4’. The upcoming film instalment in the popular action franchise also stars Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is expected to hit theatres on September 5.

