Sourav Ganguly cameo in Netflix crime drama? ‘Keep looking,’ says Neeraj Pandey

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter maker Neeraj Pandey on Wednesday seemed to hint at a cameo by Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming Netflix series.

In response to a question from The Telegraph Online regarding rumours about the Indian cricket team former captain’s cameo in the crime drama, Pandey said: “As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking.”

Pandey was in Kolkata on Wednesday along with the cast of the show for a promotional campaign.

Created by Pandey, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter stars Tollywood big names Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. The show is the first Hindi drama to boast an entirely Bengali cast, mostly actors who work in the Kolkata film industry.

“I was born and brought up in Kolkata. This played an important role in me choosing Kolkata for the second chapter in the series... there was a personal bias,” said Pandey.

“This will go down in history,” said Prosenjit, talking about his first on-screen collaboration with Jeet, assuring that the two stars will also share screen space in a Bengali film soon.

Directed by Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal, the upcoming series is the follow-up to the filmmaker's 2022 show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

The Bengal Chapter is "set in the early 2000s, in a city dominated by power-hungry gangsters and politicians where the law is often struggled to maintain a balance," per the promo material.

Pandey is known for films like Baby, Aiyaary, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

Ganguly, 52, was one of the most successful Indian cricket team captains, leading India to several Test wins and a World Cup final overseas. His exit from the national team following alleged rift with then Team India coach Greg Chappel, and his return to the team after a long break, is still a much-talked-about topic among cricket fans in India.

The left-handed batter had an illustrious career, with over 7,000 Test runs and more than 11,000 runs in ODIs. In 2008, he led Kolkata Knight Riders in the first season of Indian Premier League.

Rajkummar Rao is set to play Ganguly in the cricketer’s biopic.