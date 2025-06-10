Riri Williams ready to fight with her magic-enhanced Iron Man suit in ‘Ironheart’ trailer

Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams faces off against Anthony Ramos’s deadly villain Parker Robbins aka The Hood while attempting to refine Tony Stark’s iron suit with magic, in the trailer of Marvel Entertainment’s upcoming series Ironheart, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

The one-minute-19-second-long trailer shows Riri, the gifted inventor introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, embarking on a journey to make the most advanced suit of armour since the one worn by Iron Man. Although she has ingenious ways to build suits, her attempts lead her to cross paths with the deadly supernatural criminal Parker Robbins.

This will mark the first time an Iron Man suit will be enhanced by magic, blending technology with the supernatural. There are at least 52 Iron Man suits featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from the suits ranging from Mark I to the more advanced Mark 85, Tony Stark also developed several other suits that were not featured in the MCU.

Ironheart is a genius who created her own Iron Man-style suit of armour while attending MIT at the age of 15. She has reverse-engineered and modified Iron Man's armour to make her own unique suit and emerge as a hero in her own right.

Towards the end of the trailer, we get a glimpse of N.A.T.A.L.I.E., Riri’s personal AI assistant, similar to Ironman’s Jarvis, appearing in the form of her best friend Natalie Washington (Lyric Ross).

Directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, Ironheart also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White.

The six-episode series, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 24 in India, is produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's banner Proximity. It is written and created by Chinaka Hodge.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler are the executive producers.