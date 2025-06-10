Martial artist-actor Sunny Pang to make Bollywood debut with 'Lakadbaggha 2- The Monkey Business'

Martial artist and actor Sunny Pang, who recently featured alongside Tom Hardy in action-thriller movie "Havoc", is set to make his Indian film debut with "Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business".

The upcoming film is a sequel to actor Anshuman Jha's 2023 film "Lakadbaggha". Jha is returning for the second part, which will also feature Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung. It is directed by Sanjay Shetty.

Pang, who was born in Singapore, said the level of "respect and passion" he experienced while working on the film has been incredible.

"This is my first time working on an Indian film, and the level of respect and passion I’ve experienced here has been incredible. 'Lakadbaggha 2' isn’t just another action film; it’s a story with soul, a fight with purpose. At its core, it champions animal rights, and that mission gives every punch, every kick, a deeper meaning," he said in a statement.

"It isn't easy making a raw, real, grounded, martial arts film. But Anshuman leads this franchise with heart, and the entire team’s dedication is next-level. Our training in Bangkok to shoot in Indonesia - it’s been an intense, unforgettable journey for me. And I'm truly honoured to contribute to this animal lover vigilante universe. One thing’s for sure - we’re holding nothing back," he added.

Jha, also known for movies such as "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" and "X: Past Is Present", said he loved Pang's work in the 2016 movie "Headshot".

“It was a dream to work with him, let alone match him in a fight. Sunny Pang brings with him a legacy of real, visceral action. Having him in 'Lakadbaggha 2' is not just a casting win, it’s a statement. This sequel is going to be bigger, bolder, and more brutal in the best way possible for the world of Indian action films,” he added.

The first film in the franchise was an action vigilante film revolving around Arjun (Jha), a martial arts master who moonlights as a saviour of animals.

“Lakadbaggha 2” is currently in production.

