Huma Qureshi-starrer political drama ‘Maharani’ renewed for Season 4

SonyLIV’s political drama Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi, has been renewed for a fourth season, the actress announced on social media Saturday, dropping a photo from the sets.

“It is time for Season 4!!! Team #Maharani is backkkkk Clicked by my producer Sahiba @dkh09 Thank you dear audience for all the love ..#gratitude #love Upwards & Onwards 🤍 @sonylivindia @kangratalkies @jollynarenkumar and of course director Saab @nirdeshak and our Show Runner & Maharaj @sirsubhashkapoor,” Huma wrote on Instagram alongside an image featuring the actress on the sets of Mahrani. In the picture, the actress sported a black t-shirt, with ‘Maharani is Back’ written on the back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharani, which debuted in 2021, follows the story of Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi), a homemaker and the wife of Bihar’s chief minister Bheema (Sohum Shah). All she cares about is her house and her husband. She wants to pack her bags and go back to the village after her husband resigns from the post of Bihar’s CM. However, her life takes a turn when her husband announces her as his successor, leaving everyone surprised.

The following seasons focused on her journey of thriving and proving herself to be a politician while battling conspiracies, corruption and personal struggles. The second season of Maharani premiered in 2022, following the third season in 2024.

Also starring Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq, the series was created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma.

Huma Qureshi is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects Bayaan, Jolly LLB 3, Delhi Crime Season 3 and Toxic.