Sonu Nigam, Ishita Arun recreate the iconic ‘Bijuria’ dance steps after 26 years

Singer Sonu Nigam and actress Ishita Arun reunited after 26-years to recreate the popular ’90s track Bijuria, which has been reimagined for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Sharing the dance reel on Instagram on Tuesday, Arun wrote, “26 years later and the answer is still the same — of course we can do it.”

In the video, Nigam and Arun effortlessly transitioned from the iconic Bijuria hook step to the new choreography.

The new version has been composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi with additional vocals by Asees Kaur. The original, composed by Ravi Pawar with lyrics by Nigam and Ajay Jhingran, has been updated with modern beats.

Calling the project a “tribute and a celebration”, Bagchi said, “Reimagining a song like Bijuria comes with a huge sense of responsibility. The goal was to keep the essence of what made the original so iconic, while giving it the kind of edge and tempo that today’s audiences expect.”

“Singing Bijuria alongside Sonu Nigam sir is truly special — it’s a song I grew up loving. I wanted to bring my own bold and playful energy to it while staying true to its iconic vibe,” Kaur said.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2 on the occasion of Dussehra.