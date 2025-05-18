Sonu Kakkar celebrates parents’ wedding anniversary with siblings days after cutting ties with Tony and Neha

Singer Sonu Kakkar recently celebrated her parents’ wedding anniversary with siblings Tony and Neha Kakkar, days after Sonu had announced, in a now-deleted social media post, that she was cutting ties with her family.

In the emotional post, Sonu had written: “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a sister to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today.”

She offered no further explanation, but the post quickly drew attention online. Neither Neha nor Tony responded to the statement then.

However, on Sunday, Neha shared pictures from the anniversary celebration on Instagram. The photos featured both her siblings, suggesting a reconciliation had taken place. “What a night,” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar had recently faced backlash from the audience at her Melbourne concert where she had arrived three hours late to the venue. Later, Neha issued a statement accusing the organisers of running away with her payment.

However, the organisers of the show revealed that they were in “big debt” after the show and that the singer should be making payments to them.