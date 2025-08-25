‘Do You Wanna Partner’: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty to headline new comedy drama on Prime Video

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty headline new comedy drama series Do You Wanna Partner, set to drop on Prime Video in September, the streamer announced on Monday.

The show will be available to stream from September 12.

“Raising a toast because they’re here with something brew-tiful #DoYouWannaPartnerOnPrime, New Series, September 12,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the series featuringTamannaah and Diana in yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Directed by Collin D’Cunha and Kumar, Do You Wanna Partner is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gongopadhyay. The show is created by Mithun and Nishant Nayak.

Do You Wanna Partner follows best friends Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, respectively) who seek to launch their own alcohol start-up. The series captures the duo’s journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, Do You Wanna Partner is executive produced by Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar.

“Do You Wanna Partner is audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun - a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries,” Karan Johar said in a statement.

“This series has been an immensely rewarding creative journey – from concept to screen. Tamannaah and Diana light up the screen with their electric chemistry,” Somen Mishra added.