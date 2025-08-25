Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh's Netflix film 'Inspector Zende' trailer out; watch here

Netflix on Monday dropped the first trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's much-anticipated cop thriller Inspector Zende.

The two-minute-21-second-long trailer shows Bajpayee's cop entrusted with the task of catching Interpol’s most wanted criminal Carl Bhojraj, played by Jim Sarbh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also offers a glimpse of Inspector Zende's family life. Girija Oak plays Bajpayee's wife in the upcoming film.

After Carl Bhojraj escapes prison, Mumbai police embark on a manhunt. The officers, led by Bajpayee's eccentric Inspector Zende, disguise themselves as civilians. They refrain from using their real names so that their mission will not fall through.

Meanwhile, Bhojraj is reportedly hiding in Goa. Having committed 32 murders, he is Interpol’s most wanted criminal. While Mumbai Police strive to capture the fugitive, the nation watches closely the extensive manhunt.

The video also reveals that fifteen years ago, it was Zende who had tracked Bhojraj down after a lengthy chase, earning widespread respect. Now, with Bhojraj on the run again, Zende has been assigned to lead the search.

Inspector Zende is directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar. Set to premiere on the streamer on September 5, the film is produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut.

On the work front, Bajpayee was last seen in Kanu Behl’s Despatch. The 56-year-old actor is also awaiting the release of Prime Video’s popular spy thriller series The Family Man season 3. Sarbh, on the other hand, last appeared in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa.