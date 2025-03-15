Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan wish Alia Bhatt on 32nd birthday

Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sisters-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia’s half sister Pooja Bhatt wished the actress on her 32nd birthday on Saturday, sharing candid photos on social media.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan penned a heartfelt poem for her daughter on the occasion. “Dearest Alia, A little wish for you,” the 68-year-old actress wrote in the caption.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt post featuring a picture of herself with Alia. She described her daughter-in-law Alia as a “gorgeous friend” in her caption. Sharing their smiling photo, Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday my gorgeous friend, this pic is precious as it’s our first. Stay happy and blessed love love and more love.”

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Alia on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, she posted a candid snapshot with the birthday girl. In the picture, Kareena is seen striking her signature pout, while Alia beams with a radiant smile.

“Happy Birthday to my favourite girl superstar love you tons,” she wrote in the caption.

Riddhima took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Alia taking a selfie with her and Neetu Kapoor. “Happy happiest bday my darling Alia. Love you to the moon and back,” the 44-year-old fashion designer wrote.

Alia’s half sister Pooja, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt, dropped an adorable monochrome picture featuring Alia as a little girl. “Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt. May you always be childlike & true,” Pooja captioned the picture on Instagram.

Alia kickstarted her 32nd birthday bash with a special press meet on Thursday, accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor. A video of Ranbir kissing Alia on the forehead as she cut a cake, went viral. Another video, shared by a fan account, shows Ranbir singing the birthday song for Alia.

The 32-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012). In 2023, she received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia is currently gearing up for YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film Alpha. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, starring Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline.

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir in April 2022 after five years of relationship. Later that year, in November, they welcomed their daughter, Raha.