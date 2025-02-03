‘Khadaan’ track ‘Kishori’ becomes fastest Bengali song to get 100 million views on YouTube

Dev-starrer Khadaan has added a new feather to its cap with the song Kishori emerging as the fastest Bengali song to cross 100 million views on YouTube, the actor-producer said on Sunday.

Composed by Rathijit Bhattacharjee, and the romantic number is sung by Rathijit and Antara Mitra.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Beats that break records! KISHORI hits 100 million views, making it the fastest Bengali song and one of the few to do so. Thanks you for celebrating this love anthem with us ❤️,” the actor-producer wrote on X.

Kishori emerged as a chartbuster ever since the song dropped online. Even the Indian dairy giant Amul dropped a creative celebrating the popularity of the song.

Khadaan, directed by Soojit Rino Dutta, takes viewers to the coal mines in Damodar Valley region, serving a story of friendship and betrayal, all within a quintessential ‘massy’ framework.

Dev plays Shyam Mahato, a coal smuggler-turned Robin-Hood-like hero of the miners who is friends with Mohan Das (Jisshu Sengupta), a refugee from Bangladesh. Shyam’s brawn and Mohan’s brain make a deadly combo, making them the uncrowned king of the ‘khadaan’ (mines) in the 1990s. After Shyam’s death, his son Madhu (also played by Dev) works as a coal transporter while Mohan now owns the coal mines.

Idhika Paul plays Madhu’s love interest Latika in the film, and the song Kishori is picturised on them.