Sonam Bajwa completes shooting for A Harsha's 'Baaghi 4'

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa, who made her Hindi debut this year, has completed shooting for her next film "Baaghi 4".

The upcoming film is the fourth installment of the "Baaghi" franchise and also stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by A Harsha, known for “Bhajarangi” and “Vajrakaya”, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5.

The 35-year-old actor shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Friday evening, which featured her holding the clapperboard. "And just like that, it's a wrap. My second Hindi film, a journey stitched together with fire and faith," she wrote in the caption.

Bajwa thanked Harsha, calling her a brilliant director and expressed her gratitude to the rest of the crew.

"Endless gratitude to my brilliant director @nimmaaharsha our visionary producer Said Sir @nadiadwalagrandson my amazing co actors @tigerjackieshroff @duttsanjay @harnaazsandhu_03 and every single soul who gave their all to this story @diptijindal. Can't wait to share this chapter with you. #Baaghi4 #GratefulHeart #SecondHindiFilm," she added.

The first "Baaghi" (2016) was directed by Sabbir Khan and also starred Shraddha Kapoor. The next two films -- "Baaghi 2" and "Baaghi 3" released in 2018 and 2020, respectively, and were helmed by Ahmed Khan. While Disha Patani featured in the second installment.

"Baaghi 4" is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Bajwa made her Hindi debut with "Housefull 5", which was released on June 6. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani of "Dostana" fame, the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

Besides "Baaghi 4", Bajwa will feature in "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" alongside Harshvardhan Rane. The film is set to release in theatres on October 2.

