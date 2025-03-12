Sonam Bajwa joins Harshvardhan Rane in upcoming romance drama ‘Deewaniyat’

Actress Sonam Bajwa has joined the cast of Harshvardhan Rane’s upcoming romance drama Deewaniyat, she announced on Wednesday.

“So thrilled to bring the fire of love to #Deewaniyat! An intense saga of passion & heartbreak, starring alongside the amazing @harshvardhanrane!Directed by @milapzaveri, produced by @amulvmohan & @anshulmohan under @vikirmotionpictures.Written by @mushtaqshiekh & #MilapZaveri. Rolling soon. Releasing late 2025! Can’t wait for you all to witness this madness of love,” the 35-year-old actress wrote on Instagram alongside a motion poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster shows a blood-stained hand gripping a red rose while another hand burns it with a lighter.

Texts “Tera pyaar pyaar nahi, teri zid hai, jisse tu paar kar raha hai, woh har hadd ki hadd hai, jal jaaoongi, mit jaaoongi, par khaati hoon main kasam, tere ishq mein jhuk jaaoon, main nahi woh sanam, tere liye mere dil mein mohabbat nahi, nafrat hai. Tujhe tabaah jo kar degi, woh meri Deewaniyat hai,” appears on the poster. The text alludes to a shift from love to destruction.

Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, the upcoming romantic musical drama has been co-written by Mushtaq Sheikh.

Nine years after its original theatrical run, Harshvardhan’s romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam re-release has taken the box office by storm, emerging as the highest-grossing re-release of all time in India.

The Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru-directed film has grossed Rs 40.65 crore worldwide, Sacnilk reported.

Produced by Amul Vikas Mohan and Anshul Mohan under their production banner Vikir Films, Deewaniyat is likely to release this year.

Sonam Bajwa is currently shooting for Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt’s action thriller Baaghi 4.