Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ gets a new release date

Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming crime thriller Nikita Roy, which was previously slated to release on May 30, will hit theatres on June 27, she announced on Thursday.

The suspense thriller marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi’s brother, Kussh Sinha.

A poster she shared offers a glimpse of the cast, which also features Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.

According to a press release, the film delves into themes of mysticism, psychological tension, and human vulnerability. Set against a haunting backdrop, it examines the complex and shadowy aspects of the human psyche.

“Mark your calendars! Our edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ now has a new release date! Catch the suspense unfold on the big screen on 27th June 2025.” Sonakshi wrote alongside the poster.

Written by Pavan Kirpalani and Ankur Takrani, the film was reportedly shot across London and other parts of the UK.

The film is co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in ZEE5 horror comedy Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She also has the Book of Darkness in the pipeline.