‘Panchayat’ actor Aasif Khan hospitalised after heart attack: ‘Life is too short’

Actor Aasif Khan, best known for his roles in critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok and Panchayat, suffered a heart attack on Monday and was subsequently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Sources close to the actor have confirmed to the PTI that he is stable now and is expected to be discharged in a couple of days.

Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday and said he is recovering well and thanked his fans and followers for their love and support.

“Over the past few hours I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better,” he wrote.

“I truly appreciate all the love, concern and well wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back soon until then thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,” Khan said.

In an earlier post, the actor talked about “life being short”. “Realising after watching this for the past 36 hours Life is short, don't take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are,” he said.

Khan rose to fame for playing the character of Ganesh in Panchayat, the much-loved satirical comedy series by The Viral Fever, streaming on Prime Video. In Paatal Lok, Aasif portrayed Kabir M, one of the suspects in the first season of the gripping crime thriller.

Khan began his career as a junior artist in big-banner films like Ready (2011) and Agneepath (2012). He later featured in Bollywood films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Pagglait (2021), and Kakuda (2024). His most recent theatrical release was the horror-comedy The Bhootni.