Emmys 2025: ‘Severance’ leads in drama categories with 27 nominations; ‘The Studio’ bags 23 nods in comed

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were unveiled Tuesday, and Apple TV+ emerged as the streaming juggernaut of the year, with two of its flagship shows, Severance and The Studio, dominating in drama and comedy categories, respectively.

The dystopian thriller Severance, which returned for its second season earlier this year, led with 27 nominations. The series, created by Dan Erickson and directed in part by Ben Stiller, explores a world where employees surgically split their work and home lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower received lead acting nominations for the show, while Tramell Tillman earned a supporting actor nod. Stiller was also nominated for his directorial work.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s satire The Studio earned 23 nominations in comedy categories, outpacing previous winners like Hacks (which received 14 nods this year) and The Bear (13 nods). The show’s creator Seth Rogen himself bagged three nominations: one each for acting, writing, and directing.

The Studio also pulled in guest acting nods for a glittering lineup including Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Bryan Cranston, Anthony Mackie, and Zoë Kravitz.

In the limited series category, HBO’s The Penguin, a spinoff from the Batman universe, ended up with 24 nominations. Another standout was Netflix’s Adolescence, which earned 13 nominations, including a supporting actor nod for Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old breakout star who plays a 13-year-old suspected of murder in the procedural drama.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on CBS from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14, with comedian Nate Bargatze set to host.