Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcome their first child, a baby girl

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, the latter announced on Wednesday.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Sidharth wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

As per PTI, Kiara had a normal delivery at Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Reacting to the post, industry friends including Sunil Grover, Nikita Menon, extended their best wishes to the couple.

Earlier this year, Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy via a social media post that included an image of the couple holding handmade crochet baby socks.

Soon after the couple made the announcement, Bollywood celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ishaan Khatter, Sharvari, Athiya Shetty and Rakul Preet Singh flooded the comment section, showering their love and good wishes on Kiara and Sidharth.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023, after the couple fell in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, in which the latter played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest, Dimple.

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Maddock Films’ upcoming romance drama Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara, on the other hand, is set to star in Yash Raj Films’ War 2, scheduled to release on August 14.