Emmys 2025: Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford bag maiden acting nominations

Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard and Harrison Ford have earned their maiden Emmy nominations, as the Television Academy created a record with 35 first-time acting nominees across categories this year.

Harrison Ford, best known for iconic big-screen roles in Indiana Jones and The Fugitive, secured his first-ever Emmy nod in the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy category for his performance in Apple TV+’s Shrinking.

Directing stalwarts Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard, have been recognised for their foray into acting in the Best Guest Actor in a Comedy category for their appearances in The Studio, Apple TV+’s satire on the entertainment industry.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody also received their maiden Emmy nods for Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, which has also secured a nomination for Best Comedy Series.

Among the young breakout names, 14-year-old Owen Cooper from Netflix’s Adolescence has made Emmy history as the youngest-ever nominee in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

Alongside Cooper, co-star Ashley Walters is also a first-time nominee, while Stephen Graham competes in the Best Actor (Limited Series) race. Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco have both been nominated in the supporting actress category.

Colin Farrell (for The Penguin), Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent), and Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) round out the list of first-time nominees in the supporting actor (limited/anthology/movie) category, making four of the five contenders newcomers.

Stand-up comic Robby Hoffman, too, has been nominated for her guest appearance on Hacks.

In the Best Supporting Drama Actor category, half the nominees are Emmy rookies, including Zach Cherry and Tramell Tillman for their performances in Severance. Aimee Lou Wood earned her first Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The White Lotus.

Fellow White Lotus cast members Scott Glenn (Guest Actor in a Drama Series) and Jason Isaacs (Supporting Actor in a Drama Series) were also nominated for the first time.