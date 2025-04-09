Sonakshi Sinha wraps up shooting for debut Telugu film ‘Jatadhara’

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has completed shooting for her debut Telugu film Jatadhara, she said on Tuesday.

“Aaaaand one more down!! A film wrap for me on #Jatadhara… my first Telugu film… and my team has killed it on this one!!! bohot mazza ayaa, bohot dhamaal kiya… cant wait for you all to see. Thank you for the amazing shooting experience and the entire team,” the 37-year-old actress wrote alongside behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clad in a blue athleisure outfit, Sonakshi posed with the film’s cast and crew in the pictures.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Vasu Mummadi, the movie features an ensemble cast including Sudheer Babu Posani, Shilpa Shirodkar and Divya Vij.

Venkat Kalyan is best known for his 2023 film Cheddi Gang Tamasha.

Co-star Shilpa Shirodkar extended her best wishes in the comments section and wrote, “Hey Sonakshi, All the best my dearest, I’m so glad that we will soon be having our first release together. Cheers to many more movies and a friendship forever. Love, love and more love to you.”

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “All the best for this one, can’t wait for it,” while another fan commented, “I am so excited to see you and enjoy the new role. I know you will amaze us.”

Further details about the film produced by Zee Studios are yet to be announced.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in ZEE5’s horror comedy Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She also has Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness in the pipeline.