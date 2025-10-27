Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra to join as guest stars in ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and designer Manish Malhotra are set to appear as guests in the celebrity chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Prime Video announced on Monday.

From Twinkle Khanna calling Manish ‘Mr Diplomatic’, to Manish teasing that Sonakshi loves beating up boys, the laughter keeps rolling in the trailer. With lighthearted banter, candid debates about changing times, and Manish’s firm refusal to ever go minimalist, the episode is set to deliver nonstop laughs and unmissable moments.

Both the celebrities look stylish in their all black ensemble in the poster for the show. “Couch couture is officially a thing now #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Episode Every Thursday,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the episode poster.

Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, the upcoming episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle premieres this Thursday on Prime Video across more than 240 countries.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan’s Jatadhara. Also starring Sudheer Babu, the film is set to release on November 7.

It also features actors Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala and Subhalekha Sudhakar, and will release in both Telugu and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra backed Gustaakh Ishq, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi. His other two films, Bun Tikki and Saali Mohabbat, were recently screened at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival.