MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 September 2025

Sonakshi Sinha criticises brands for using her photos without permission

The 37-year-old actress recently discovered that some brands were using her pictures without seeking usage rights or permission

PTI Published 03.09.25, 10:06 AM
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha File Picture

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday criticised several brands for using her images on their official websites without her consent.

In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old actor said she often shops online and recently discovered that some brands were using her pictures without seeking usage rights or permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As someone who shops online often, I could not help but notice my images popping up at several brand websites-- without usage, rights or even a courtesy request for permission.

"How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfit or jewellery, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That is stretching it a bit too far," the "Heeramandi" star wrote.

Without naming the brands, Sinha asked them to pull down her images from their websites.

"Let's keep things ethical, shall we?... Basically, what I'm saying is pull down my images before I start calling you out," she added.

Her post was shared by senior actor Tabu on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Same same thoughts. Thank you." Sinha replied to Tabu's comments, saying, "I knew I wasn't the only one who felt this." Sinha, daughter of veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, was last seen in supernatural thriller movie "Nikita Roy", which released in theatres in July this year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sonakshi Sinha Brand Image
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why north India floods are so bad: ‘Slope cutting, road building, deforestation…’

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir reel from nature’s fury, worsened by man-made factors
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

We get along with India very well, our relationship was one-sided due to Delhi's tariffs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT