Sonakshi Sinha criticises brands for using her photos without permission

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday criticised several brands for using her images on their official websites without her consent.

In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old actor said she often shops online and recently discovered that some brands were using her pictures without seeking usage rights or permission.

"As someone who shops online often, I could not help but notice my images popping up at several brand websites-- without usage, rights or even a courtesy request for permission.

"How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfit or jewellery, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That is stretching it a bit too far," the "Heeramandi" star wrote.

Without naming the brands, Sinha asked them to pull down her images from their websites.

"Let's keep things ethical, shall we?... Basically, what I'm saying is pull down my images before I start calling you out," she added.

Her post was shared by senior actor Tabu on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Same same thoughts. Thank you." Sinha replied to Tabu's comments, saying, "I knew I wasn't the only one who felt this." Sinha, daughter of veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, was last seen in supernatural thriller movie "Nikita Roy", which released in theatres in July this year.

