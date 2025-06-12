‘Nikita Roy’ trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal seek to expose Paresh Rawal’s exorcist

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Rampal face off against sinister forces in the trailer of the upcoming supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, which marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi’s brother, Kussh Sinha.

Released by NVB Films on Wednesday, the one-minute-53-second-long trailer teases a spine-chilling narrative set in a secluded house in the woods. Sonakshi and Arjun’s characters set out to uncover the truth behind a series of disturbing events, centred around Paresh Rawal’s mysterious exorcist, who appears to help possessed women rid themselves of evil spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT

But all is not as it seems. As suspicions arise about the exorcist’s true intentions, Sonakshi and Arjun’s characters dig deeper, uncovering disturbing videos, cryptic diagrams and clues that point to a terrifying secret.

The trailer is packed with jarring visuals, including that of a supernatural entity devouring a woman.

Written by Pavan Kirpalani and Ankur Takrani, Nikita Roy was reportedly shot in London and other locations across the UK. The film is co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.

The cast of Nikita Roy also includes Sammy Jonas Heaney, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nina Kumar and Atul Sharma.

Billed as “a story full of suspense, secrets, and shocking twists”, the film is slated to hit screens on June 27.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the ZEE5 horror comedy Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She also has Book of Darkness in the pipeline.

Arjun Rampal’s upcoming projects include The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Nastik, Penthouse and Blind Game.