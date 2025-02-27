‘Never focused on religion’: Sonakshi Sinha addresses rumours about conversion to Islam after marriage

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who married actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 last year in Mumbai, recently addressed rumours about religious conversion, saying religion was never a concern for the couple and their families.

In a recent interview with Mumbai-based media agency Hautterfly, Sonakshi said that her father, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, was as supportive as possible. She also dismissed claims that she faced any pressure to convert to Islam.

"Zaheer and I never focused on religion. We are two people in love who wanted to get married," she explained. "He never imposed his faith on me, and I never imposed mine on him. It wasn’t even a topic of discussion," she added.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding sparked rumours of a familial discord after her brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha, chose to remain absent from the ceremony. “I won’t complain. They are only humans. They maybe still not be so mature. I do understand their pain and confusion. There is always cultural reaction,” said Shatrughan Sinha about their absence in an interview with media outlet Lehren Retro earlier.

In the recent interview, Sonakshi emphasised her and Zaheer’s mutual respect for each other's traditions. "We understand and appreciate each other's cultures. He takes part in my Diwali pooja, and I participate in his rituals. That’s all that matters."

The Kakuda actress also spoke about their decision to marry under the Special Marriage Act. "As a Hindu woman, I didn’t have to change my religion, and as a Muslim man, Zaheer could remain the same. It was that simple. I was never asked if I would convert. We love each other, and that’s all there is to it,” she said.

Sonakshi revealed that she and Zaheer muted their Instagram comments before the wedding to avoid unnecessary stress. "On my big day, I didn’t want to see any of that nonsense," the 37-year-old actress added.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before tying the knot. According to media reports, the couple, who first met on the set of Notebook (2017), registered their marriage at Sonakshi’s Bandra apartment. They were surrounded by close family and friends, including Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi’s Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Zaheer’s father, Iqbal Ratansi.

The newlyweds later hosted a reception for family, friends, and industry colleagues at a fine-dining restaurant in Dadar.