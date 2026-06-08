‘Something India has never witnessed before’: Kajal Aggarwal on ‘Ramayana’

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has opened up about her experience of working in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Kajal is set to play Mandodari, Ravana’s wife in the film.

“The experience was so different because it’s a technically superior production. It’s just something India has never witnessed before,” Kajal said in a recent interview.

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“And as actors, it’s pretty much the first time that we’re doing something like this. It is an intrinsically Indian story and it’s so close to our hearts,” she told Variety India.

Ramayana will be released in two instalments, with the first part hitting screens on Diwali this year and the second part slated for a release on Diwali 2027.

The teaser for Ramayana was released on April 2 to mixed reactions, with some audiences praising its visuals while others criticised what they described as “cartoonish VFX”.

The script for Ramayana is written by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for his films Dangal and Chhichhore.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana also features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Oscar winning-composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman have scored the music for the upcoming film. Pankaj Kumar has served as the film’s cinematographer.