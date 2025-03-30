‘Solo Leveling’ returning for Season 3? Here’s what we know so far

Atsushi Kaneko, producer of Solo Leveling, is not sure if the popular anime series will return for a third season, stirring up apprehension among fans. Following the finale of Solo Leveling Season 2 on Saturday, fans are flocking to social media, demanding a renewal of the anime series for a third instalment.

The Season 2 finale concluded the Jeju Island arc, showing the aftermath of Jinwoo’s fight against the Ant King.

“Solo leveling has ended and it's a bummer because I enjoyed the hell out of this season. Even more than last season. I'm sure we'll get a season 3 and I can't wait,” wrote an X user. “I need season 3 of Solo Leveling NOW,” another fan tweeted.

One Solo Leveling fan called the first two seasons of the series an “epilogue” for what’s to come in the third instalment. “If you think that #SoloLeveling has reached its end, then you're absolutely wrong. Season 1 and season 2 were kinda just an epilogue for it, The Real SL hasn't even begun yet!! Season 3 is about to be even crazier than the rest of the seasons,” the user wrote.

However, some fans are concerned about the anime not returning for a third season. Recently, in the fourth episode of Aniplex After Hours, Solo Leveling producer Atsushi Kaneko said that he is not sure whether the anime will continue or not.

“With episode 25, the TV anime series Solo Leveling will come to an end, for now. Will this end be temporary or not? I honestly don’t know what the future will bring. With the encouragement and support of everyone watching, it may continue, or it may not. Personally, I really hope it does,” Kaneko said, adding that he hopes fans will continue to support the anime even after the final episode of Season 2 drops.

Solo Leveling is adapted from Chugong's bestselling Korean web novel of the same name. In 2018, Chugong adapted the novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by DUBU.

Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in a world constantly threatened by monsters and evil forces inside mysterious gates. After a deadly dungeon raid, he comes across a hidden system that grants him the opportunity to level up infinitely, an ability which other hunters have not encountered. With his unparalleled strength, Jinwoo uncovers the secrets behind the gates and his newfound powers, facing formidable enemies, secret organisations and a looming war between humans and the Monarchs.