Lehenga-clad Russian toddlers win hearts with Bollywood dance at school event; watch video

A video of Russian toddlers dancing to Bollywood songs at a school function is doing the rounds on the internet, with netizens showering love on the kids for their scintillating performance.

The video, first shared by one Adinka Mandarinka on Instagram, shows the toddlers dressed in vibrant red lehengas grooving to the beats of Chanda Chamke from the 2006 movie Fanaa and Rangeela Re from the 1995 hit film Rangeela.

ADVERTISEMENT

From their facial expression to perfect synchronisation, everything about the performance is winning hearts.

“Who’s that Diva?” asked an Instagram user from India, praising the girl leading the group. Another Instagrammer commented, “For the first time I saw a reel this long.”

However, this is not the first time that a Bollywood dance by foreigners has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan had reacted to an American groom’s dance to the Bollywood star’s 2006 movie Dhoom 2 song Dhoom Machale, saying he loved it.

In the video, the groom, dressed in wedding vest and trousers, was seen dancing with his groomsmen, flawlessly recreating Hrithik’s signature moves from the movie.

An edited video of You star Penn Badgley grooving to Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel Patel’s hit song Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai had also gone viral on social media this year. The video was a fan-made edit. Badgley actually danced to Doechii’s trending song Anxiety during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.