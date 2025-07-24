Pradip Kurbah's 'Moon' officially selected for Asian Project Market at Busan Film Festival

Meghalaya filmmaker Pradip Kurbah's upcoming movie 'Moon' has been officially selected for Asian Project Market (APM) at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival.

From a record 455 submissions across 44 countries, only 30 projects were selected for APM, Asia's largest co-production and financing platform, Kurbah said.

Moon is a collaboration between Kurbah Films, Hello Meghalaya, and Shiven Arts.

The film recently received formal production approval from Hello Meghalaya, an OTT initiative by the Meghalaya government.

"I'm happy to share that our latest project Moon, has been officially selected for the Asian Project Market (APM) at Busan! This film is a heartfelt collaboration between Kurbah Films, Hello Meghalaya, and Shiven Arts," said Kurbah.

"A huge thank you to the APM team for believing in our story and supporting us on this journey. Special thanks to Hello Meghalaya for their unwavering support and to Shankar Lall Goenka of Shiven Arts for his invaluable partnership," he added.

The cast includes Albert Mawrie, Merlvin Mukhim, Anvil Laloo, Jeetesh Sharma, and Baia Marbaniang. Auditions for additional roles will be held soon.

Filming is scheduled for winter to capture the atmospheric tone crucial to the story.

Co-written by Kurbah and Paulami Dutta, Moon explores themes of emotional isolation, guilt, and resilience. Using the moon as a metaphor, 'visible only through reflected light,' the film delves into how connection and empathy foster healing.

Producer Shankar Lall Goenka, known for his work on Iewduh, reunites with Kurbah for this project.

The duo previously collaborated on internationally recognised films that spotlighted stories from Meghalaya.

This is Kurbah's second APM selection, following Ha Lyngkha Bneng in 2020.

He is also a past winner of the Kim Jiseok Award at Busan (2019) and recently won Best Film and Best Director at the 2025 Moscow International Film Festival.

The 2025 Asian Project Market will take place from September 20 to 23 at BEXCO, Busan.

