Actor-comedian Kevin Hart to perform in India for the first time in September

American actor-comedian Kevin Hart is set to visit Mumbai on September 21 as part of his stand-up tour Acting My Age, ticketing platform District by Zomato announced on Thursday.

The development comes months after Hart’s April 30 New Delhi performance was cancelled in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Hart will perform at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai, which will mark his debut live performance in India. The show promises an “evening of relentless laughter, razor-sharp observations and captivating storytelling”.

“India, we are destined to meet this year and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We’re going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter,” the 46-year-old actor-comedian said in a statement.

Calling the show a “monumental moment” for Indian comedy lovers, District by Zomato CEO Rahul Ganjoo said, “The Indian comedy scene is at its peak right now, audiences are sharper, hungrier and more global in their tastes than ever before.... We’re thrilled to make this a reality and we look forward to celebrating comedy on what promises to be a super fun night.”

According to PTI, the Acting My Age tour features Hart’s trademark storytelling and sharp observations, exploring themes such as aging, relationships and the absurdities of everyday life.

The tour comes after the success of Hart’s special programme Reality Check, which went on to become the No. 1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard.

While exclusive pre-sale tickets for HSBC cardholders will be available on the District app from July 29 to July 31, general sales will go live on July 31.