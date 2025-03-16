‘Solo Leveling’ beats ‘One Piece’ and ‘Demon Slayer’ to become highest-rated anime on Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling has emerged as the highest rated anime on Crunchyroll, surpassing all-time hits like One Piece and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, according to data available on the streaming platform.

The development comes after the release of the 11th episode of Solo Leveling Season 2 on March 15.

At the time of filing this report, Solo Leveling is the top rated anime on Crunchyroll, with 599,647 user ratings, leaving behind One Piece with 595,478 ratings and Demon Slayer with a score of 587,381.

The top three anime on the streamer are followed by Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

While Solo Leveling has 24 episodes so far on Crunchyroll, One Piece’s Wano arc and Egghead Island arc are currently available to stream in India on the platform. Demon Slayer, on the other hand, has a total of 63 episodes so far.

Solo Leveling is adapted from Chugong's bestselling Korean web novel of the same name. In 2018, Chugong adapted the novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by DUBU.

Solo Leveling follows the story of Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in history, and his solo journey to increase his rank by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After undergoing a reawakening, he gains unparalleled power through a system which enables him to level up like a video game by taking on special tasks.