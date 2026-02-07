Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Cheekatilo’ most-watched South Original movie on Prime Video

Telugu crime suspense drama Cheekatilo starring Sobhita Dhulipala has emerged as the most-watched South Original movie on Prime Video in its first week of streaming, the streamer said on Friday.

The film, which premiered worldwide on January 23, reached audiences across more than 89 per cent of India’s pin codes and ranked among the top trending titles on Prime Video India during its launch weekend.

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt. Ltd., Cheekatilo is written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Sharan Kopishetty.

The crime suspense drama stars Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role alongside Viswadev Rachakonda. The supporting cast includes Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas.

According to Prime Video, the film’s performance reflects growing nationwide interest in female-led narratives and genre-driven storytelling, irrespective of language.

The Hyderabad-set thriller adds to the platform’s focus on bold, character-driven stories from the South Indian film industries, the streamer said in a statement.

“The phenomenal response to Cheekatilo underscores the strong momentum of our South Originals slate and the growing appeal of compelling female-led stories among viewers across regions and demographics,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

“The Telugu crime suspense kept audiences riveted from start to finish, it’s a testament to its gripping story, memorable performances, and compelling vision. Cheekatilo exemplifies how rooted stories with real-world settings are establishing Prime Video as the destination for bold, genre-driven narratives that empower creators to bring passion-led stories to life,” Madhok added.