Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya, Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil celebrate first Pongal after marriage

Actresses Sobhita Dhulipala and Keerthy Suresh on January 14 celebrated their first Pongal with their husbands after marriage. They dazzled in gorgeous saris and participated in the various rituals of the harvest festival.

Clad in a green sari, Keerthy posed with colourful clay pots placed outside her house. A vibrant pink blouse perfectly complemented her outfit. The Baby John actress also decorated her bun with a wreath of white flowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, her husband, Antony Thattil, looked dapper in a yellow kurta. Keerthy’s pet dog, Keny, twinned with Antony in an adorable yellow outfit. Keerthy and Antony tied the knot last year in Goa on December 12 in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Photos from Keerthy’s first Pongal celebration after marriage show her decorating her house with flowers. The actress also dug into a delicious dish of rice, milk, and jaggery. “Couldn’t be happier celebrating our Thala Pongal with my office and @therouteofficial family 🤗 Taking this special occasion to introduce our grandson, KeNy 👀😂🐶 Wishing everyone a beautiful Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Lohri,” wrote Keerthy, sharing the pictures on Instagram on Tuesday.

Sobhita, on the other hand, draped a red sari over a golden blouse. The actress shared a picture of herself standing with her husband, Naga Chaitanya, near a kolam.

The couple, who exchanged vows in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad on December 4 last year, performed bhogi, a ritual where people burn old items in bonfires to symbolise a new start and renewal.

While Keerthy has the Tamil film Revolver Rita in the pipeline, Sobhita was last seen in ZEE5’s Love, Sitara.