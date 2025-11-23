Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal’s wedding on hold after cricketer’s father’s heart attack

Indian Women’s cricket team’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s wedding with Palaash Muchhal came to a halt after the player’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack during the festivities on Sunday.

Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, told the media that the cricketer’s father is under observation at a hospital in Sangli, Maharashtra.

“Today, in the morning, when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana's father, Mr Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it's normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let's not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation,” Tuhin told NDTV.

Smriti’s manager also confirmed that the player called off the celebrations, citing her father’s health.

“You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now, he is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. We are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon,” Tuhin added.

Smriti and Palaash were scheduled to tie the knot on 23 November in Sangli, in the presence of close family members and friends. Several members of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team had also joined Smriti for the pre-wedding celebrations.

Palaash and Smriti confirmed their engagement on 20 November. Palaash, 30, shared a video of the proposal. Smriti, on the other hand, grooved to the 2006 Lage Rao Munna Bhai song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya with teammates in a video shared by Jemima Rodrigues, thereby hinting that her wedding preparations were already underway.

Palaash and Smriti have been in a relationship since 2019. Palaash went to watch the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium with his sister Palak. Smriti is the vice-captain and opening batsman of Indian women's cricket team.