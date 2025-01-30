Akshay Kumar wishes 'Hera Pheri' director Priyadarshan on birthday: ‘Thank you for being a mentor’

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday wished Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan on his 67th birthday, thanking him for being a mentor who can make “chaos look like a masterpiece”.

“Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead,” the 57-year-old actor wrote in his note shared on Instagram. He also shared a behind-the-scenes picture of him with the veteran filmmaker from the sets of their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.

The duo have previously worked together on several hit films including Bhagam Bhag, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan. Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Paresh Rawal, marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years. On January 6, Paresh took to X and posted a black-and-white photo from the sets of the upcoming horror-comedy film. In the photo, a shirtless Akshay is seen soaking up the winter sun in Jaipur.

Earlier, the makers had shared a poster of the film where Akshay sports a white outfit paired with a blue coat. He can be seen perching on a pillar in front of a mansion and gazing at something in the distance with a lantern in his hand.

Slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in partnership with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. While Akash A Kaushik has written the story, Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan have penned the screenplay. Dialogues have been written by Rohan Shankar.