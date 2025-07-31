Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Nishaanchi’ starring Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary to release in September

Anurag Kashyap’s new movie Nishaanchi, which will mark the acting debut of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray, is set to hit theatres on September 19, the filmmaker said on Thursday.

“Poster chapwa diye hai, ab lagne waale hai #Nishaanchi coming to theatres near you on September 19,” wrote Kashyap alongside a poster of the film on X.

Aaishvary is set to share screen space with Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Gaurav Singh and Vikram Singh in the upcoming film.

Nishaanchi will follow the tale of two brothers who take different paths. The narrative will explore how their life choices shape their fates.

Amazon MGM Studios has collaborated with Kashyap as the film’s distributing partner.

Earlier, Kashyap revealed that the script for Nishaanchi was written in 2016. “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio that trusted me to do that, wholeheartedly,” the 52-year-old director told Variety, a US-based media portal.

The film is backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.

Kashyap’s last film, Kennedy, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, hasn’t been released in the theatres yet. His new film Bandar (Monkey in a Cage), starring Bobby Deol, will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, set to take place from September 4 to September 14 in Canada.

Additionally, Kashyap has joined the cast of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming action drama Dacoit.